Two men arrested in connection with a May 22 drug bust that yielded more than 100 pounds of ganja had an opportunity to plead to their respective charges on Tuesday.

Christopher Baker, who is already in police custody, appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats via videolink and pleaded guilty to illegal landing, importation of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply. Baker will be back in court on Sept. 11 for sentencing.

Troy Pearson, who escaped the scene of the raid on May 22 and was later the subject of a police manhunt, pleaded guilty to possession of ganja, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

Pearson, 35 years old, also pleaded not guilty to several charges including possession of ganja with intent to supply, importation of ganja, assaulting police and assaulting a customs officer. Pearson’s attorney, Nicholas Dixie, said that he had been at the scene of the raid to purchase ganja.

Pearson will next appear in court for his trial date on Oct. 11.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Serious Crime Task Force and Customs Enforcement Unit executed a pair of operations on May 22 that netted a total of four arrests that day. Three people were arrested at a home in Watershed Circle in Savannah and charged with possession with intent to sell.

Later that day, Baker was arrested in a raid at a premises on Marina Drive in George Town. Pearson allegedly violently resisted arrest that day, assaulting a customs officer and a detective before leaving the scene. Police recovered 110 pounds of ganja at Marina Drive and announced their search for Pearson on June 9.

Six days later, Pearson turned himself in to police at the Cayman Islands Government Detention Center.