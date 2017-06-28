Rotary Sunrise raises $80,000 for charities

Rotary Sunrise raised more than $80,000 in its fundraising raffle this year, with proceeds going to support various projects, including Stop Now And Plan (SNAP), Reading Recovery literacy intervention, Drug Rehabilitation Court, Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE), Feed Our Future, Share The Road safety campaign, Cecile Crighton Spotts Newlands Community Park, Rotaract, Early Act and the Women’s Crisis Center.

Raffle winners’ prizes included a car, airline flights and free gas.

Su Tummala won a 2017 Audi TT after buying five tickets for $100. She was in a mall in Philadelphia when she received the call telling her about her win. On Tuesday afternoon, she drove off from the Audi showroom in Camana Bay in her new car.

Second-place winner of a flight for two anywhere in the continental U.S. that Delta flies was Ranfor Welcome. According to organizers, he purchases tickets every year. This year when he bought three tickets for $65 at A. L. Thompson’s, he said “Will you sell me the winning ticket?”

In third place was Kara Phillips, who won $1,000 worth of gas from Walkers Road Rubis, Eastern Avenue Rubis and Savannah Rubis.

Fourth-place winner of $500 worth of gas from the same Rubis sponsors was Ray Northover.

Tony Catalanotto, Rotary Sunrise’s car raffle chairman, thanked sponsors for their generosity.