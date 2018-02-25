Joy of reading goes on display

After poring over dozens of submissions, judges were impressed with the amount of thought and effort put in by students at the Storyboard Competition in George Town on Saturday.

The competition is organized by the Cayman Islands Information Professionals association and sponsored by Rotary Sunrise and the George Town Public Library, said CIIP’s Paul Robinson.

Now in its 6th year, the competition asked children to produce a storyboard based on their favorite book with judges inspecting the quality of work and the content of the book, Mr. Robinson said.

“I saw some terrific books that the children read, which was very important, and the creativity was fantastic. The kids were very detailed in the description of the books and they had to account for their knowledge of the books, so there was a great understanding there,” he said.

Mr. Robinson said he saw depictions of classic books such as “Hard Times” by Charles Dickens.

Some students dressed like characters in their book and explained to judges the basis of their book, why they choose the book and what they had learned from it with colorful illustrations.

First Baptist Grade 5 student Jamal Leon said it was fun doing the storyboard. The book “Robots,” he said, was very educational and it showed him how robots can adapt to our island and way of living.

“The book was fun to read,” he said.

Classmate Ashlyn Clark said the book taught her that anything can be accomplished with teamwork.

Calib Suckoo, also from First Baptist, said he learned from “Harry Potter’s Goblet of Fire” book that you can accomplish great things by working with family and friends.

CIIP’s Su Mander said one presentation covered “Charlotte’s Web,” one of her favorite books. “One of the things the competition does is encourage students to read,” Ms. Mander said.

She explained that all the schools were invited to participate. Also, this year more school were involved in the competition, which she said was exciting.

“It was a good turnout, with well over 100 children attending,” she said.

Judge Ellie Cook said she was really impressed with the poster competition this year.

“Every year they seem to get better and better. The kids really enjoyed participating, we enjoyed judging and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next year.”

Winners of the competition were chosen in six divisions from students aged 5 to 18.