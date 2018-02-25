Cayman’s businesses and schools celebrated “Dress for Culture Day” Friday, the annual fundraiser hosted by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation.

The day honors Cayman’s more than 100 nationalities and raises funds for the foundation’s youth arts programs, such as Summer Arts Camp, Young At Arts and Young Image Makers.

CNCF will also be running a photo competition on its Facebook page from Monday, March 5 to Thursday, March 29. To enter the contest, photos should be submitted to CNCF before Monday, March 5.