A George Town man was arrested Thursday morning by Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission investigators and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers.

The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of “secret commissions” – an offense under the Anti-Corruption Law – and on suspicion of money laundering contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Law.

A brief statement on the arrest from the Anti-Corruption Commission did not reveal what case the man was arrested in connection with, or his identify.

According to the section 21 of the Anti-Corruption Law, the offense of “secret commissions” includes an individual who gives or offers to give any advantage in return for a person doing another act in return.

The charge is akin to a bribery offense, involving a person who has authority to make a decision dishonestly receiving a benefit from someone who profits from their decision.

The suspect was detained Thursday at the Fairbanks jail in George Town, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.