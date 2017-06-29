Students raise thousands for wells in Africa

Sir John A. Cumber Primary School students raised more than US$6,000 to go toward the completion of two water wells at schools in Sierra Leone, Africa.

This is the fourth year the school has been involved with the project.

​The Reception students had been learning about the importance of water before deciding to embark on the fundraising initiative.

“As the children developed their lines of inquiry, they quickly came to realize that not all people in the world have access to clean water and that in fact, many people, including very young children, die every day from diseases caused by drinking dirty water,” the school said in a press release.

“Our children were very saddened to learn this and so we thought about ways to help make things better for the people we saw, and many others like them. Some children eagerly suggested sending bottles of clean water to the people in Africa. One suggested tying bottles to a kite with a very long cord and flying them over to Africa.”

With a goal of raising US$2,000 for World Hope International, they embarked upon a bake sale and walk-a-thon, coming home with more than US$6,000.

To date, the school has helped to complete five water wells, impacting the lives of 3,107 people in communities and schools in Sierra Leone and Mozambique.

“Our students have learned a valuable lesson of service to others, and what it means to be internationally minded, reaching out to others in need and trying to make a difference in their lives,” the school stated.