Boaters missing for 11 days

Police are continuing their search for two boaters who were last seen on June 23 off the coast of Cayman.

Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes were seen setting out for 60-Mile Bank on a 30-foot canoe. They were not expected to return until June 28, and police said their absence was not reported to authorities until Sunday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said it is concerned for the safety of the two men and asks anyone with information about them or their craft to contact police.