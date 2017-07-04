Three people were arrested and 35 received tickets at an annual motorbike event in Frank Sound on Saturday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said some people had raised concerns about the event, which drew about 150 people this year.

For the most part, the event took place off-road and in an “orderly fashion,” according to police.

Eighteen police officers carried out motor vehicle checks around the event, mainly to deter illegal riding of dirt bikes or unlicensed vehicles on public roads.

Also, officers were there to ensure no unlicensed motor vehicles were used to drive to and from the off-road area.

Over the weekend, police also conducted an immigration-related raid in George Town and a public nuisance complaint investigation in Rum Point.

“Our aim is to disrupt low-level illegal activities even while we address higher-profile crimes, because these also impact the public and can escalate,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said.

Immigration raid

A combined police-immigration operation in George Town’s Rock Hole neighborhood Sunday resulted in five arrests and recovery of a small quantity of drugs. According to the RCIPS, three men and two women were believed to have been illegally residing at a Rock Hole address. They were arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including theft, burglary, drug possession and “abstracting electricity.”

All five were released on police bail pending further investigation.