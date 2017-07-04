Volunteers who cleaned up a beach on Cayman Brac over the weekend earned a free climb on the Bluff by cleanup organizer, Rock Iguana Ltd.

Among the volunteers in the July 1 Clean & Climb Fest was John O’Brien, who collected six bags of garbage on the beach and then went climbing for the fist time.

Angel Robledo, co-founder of Rock Iguana, said about 20 people took part in the cleanup at the beach at the end of the Brac’s South Side Road East.

Between 45 and 50 bags of garbage were collected.

Anyone who collected a full bag of rubbish was offered one free climb with Rock Iguana.

“We had some people over from Grand Cayman, Brac tourists and residents. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any local [volunteers] from Cayman Brac,” Ms. Robledo said.

For those who could not make the weekend cleanup, Rock Iguana is planning another “Clean & Climb” on Oct. 8 as part of the Brac Autumn Festival, she added.