Woman stabbed repeatedly at dive shop

A woman working at an East End dive shop was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police said the stabbing occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

“A man known to the woman had come to her place of work and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times,” a police statement on the incident read.

The female employee was taken to hospital in serious condition, but police said she was expected to survive.

Other employees in the Ocean Frontiers dive shop intervened to stop the attack and two of the employees were attacked as well. They received minor injuries.

The suspect left the scene, but was arrested a short while later. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the man was on court bail at the time of the attack in relation to another offense.