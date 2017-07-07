Police raid in West Bay nets drugs, firearms

Four weapons and what the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service described as a “large amount of ganja” were seized during a raid at a West Bay home Thursday.

Police said a 40-year-old man was arrested at the home on suspicion of drugs and firearms offenses.

Two air pistols, a revolver and a semiautomatic handgun were recovered, along with several rounds of ammunition, police said. There was also a “large amount of cash” in Cayman Islands and U.S. dollars, police said.

The suspect had not been charged as of early Friday.