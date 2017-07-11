Fiduciary firm Estera was the lead sponsor of the first “Night at the Races” charitable event last month at the Wharf. The event was hosted by The Committee of Hope, Hedge Funds Care Cayman, with all proceeds benefitting Help for Children.

“Night at the Races provided Estera an opportunity to partner with a wonderful organization that benefits the critically important cause of combating child abuse,” said Brad Stephenson, a team manager in Estera’s Cayman office, who also serves on the board of directors for Hedge Funds Care Cayman. “With more than 180 people in attendance, the event was a great success.”

The “Night at the Races” event featured television broadcasts of horse-races and several raffles, with all proceeds going to Help for Children.

Since 1998, Help for Children has worked to prevent and treat child abuse both at home and abroad. The organization provides grants to effective child abuse prevention and treatment interventions in seven countries. Established in 2005, Hedge Funds Care Cayman was the first offshore affiliate of Help for Children.