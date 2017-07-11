Two promotions in Ogier’s investment funds team

Ogier has promoted two senior investment funds specialists in its Cayman team. Ben Gillooly has been promoted to counsel, and Justin Savage is a managing associate.

Mr. Gillooly works with major financial institutions, hedge fund managers and their onshore counsel with a particular focus on Latin American financial markets. He is Caymanian and has been qualified in the jurisdiction for more than ten years. He also has experience working in Hong Kong.

Ogier introduced the new counsel role to the firm’s structure at the start of the year. The role is for experienced lawyers with a specialist technical skill who play a leading role in developing the firm’s client service offering.

Mr. Savage practiced in London and Japan before joining Ogier’s Cayman investment funds team in 2013. He advises on open-ended and close-ended investment funds and private equity funds. Mr. Savage also has extensive experience advising clients on a broad range of corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and joint ventures.