Beyond Basics has joined with Feed Our Future as part of the medical day spa’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Beyond Basics is inviting its customers and other residents of Cayman to sponsor a meal in schools for children in need, as part of its partnership with Feed Our Future. Sponsorship of $6 a day can ensure a child is fed.

The spa celebrated its anniversary on Wednesday night and invited several of its customers to indulge in discounted treatments.

Managing Director Jacqui Smith said she was thrilled to reach the 10th anniversary.

“It means that I worked really hard to survive this long. That’s really what it means,” she said.

“I’m really excited to still be in business. This was the first of its kind in Cayman, so it was a big undertaking. The whole concept of opening was that people shouldn’t have to go abroad to get services like medical esthetics. Beyond Basics started as the result of trying to encourage people to shop local.”

For more information on Feed Our Future, visit www.feedourfuturecayman.org.