A cat had to be rescued by volunteers after getting its head stuck in a plastic bottle.

The feral cat was unable to eat or drink because of the position of the bottle, according to Heather Penzhorn of Feline Friends.

She said she was alerted to the situation by a member of the public who feeds the cats in the neighborhood around Crewe Road.

“It looks as though it had been digging in the garbage to get food and had got stuck. I managed with a pair of scissors to get the bottle off and then we took her to Island Vets where they had to give her fluids because she was dehydrated.”

She said the cat had made a full recovery and had been released.