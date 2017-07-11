Premier: Government to focus on ‘social issues’

Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin told a group of U.K. lawmakers Monday that his newly formed unity government would focus on improving social issues during its four-year term, with the British territory now in a “good economic position.”

Mr. McLaughlin’s comments came during a London luncheon hosted by the “Friends of Cayman,” a group chaired by former territorial governor John Owen.

“We have a government of unity that will aim to address the interests of the Cayman Islands and our people for the next four years,” the premier said.

The premier is on a week-long trip to London to meet with U.K. and British Overseas Territories officials on a range of subjects, including the Brexit negotiations and Cayman’s financial services industry. Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart are also in London for the week.

Both Mr. McTaggart and Ms. Rivers met with a delegation from the Isle of Man on Monday afternoon to discuss financial services industry issues.

Mr. McLaughlin and Cayman Governor Helen Kilpatrick also met with members of the U.K. All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands on Monday evening and the premier met Tuesday with overseas territories leaders.