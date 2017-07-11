Scuba Diving Hall of Fame nominations open

Nominations are open to consider local honorees for this year’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, managed by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

The department is interested in scuba diving trailblazers who have made significant contributions to the sport in Cayman.

The Hall of Fame has recognized 30 local honorees since it was established in 2003, including Nancy Easterbrook, Gladys Howard, Dr. James Polson, Kem Jackson, Peter Milburn, Don Foster, Ron Kipp and Stephen Broadbelt.

This year, the Hall of Fame is inducting ScubaPro co-founder Dick Bonin, filmmaker Krov Menuhin, Resort Course scuba diving developer Gardner Young and 1940s underwater camera designer Kurt Schaefer.

Hall of Fame founding board member Rod McDowall said the nominations recognize the important role that diving plays in Cayman’s tourism sector.

“Scuba diving is such an integral part of our tourism offerings in the Cayman Islands, and it is important to remember those people that made their mark in the industry here. We are looking for people that are pioneers and household names in Cayman’s scuba diving and water sports industries,” Mr. McDowall said.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 4. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 29.

To nominate an individual, visit www.nominatedive.com.