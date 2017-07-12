The International College of the Cayman Islands is offering a summer program to prepare high school graduates for college.

Students can sign up this week for the six-week “JumpStart” course, which runs until Aug. 24, a press release states.

Classes are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and will focus on mathematics, English and “college survival skills.”

“Many students need a little help bridging the gap between high school completion and college studies. JumpStart will enhance the skills and confidence students need to do well on college entrance exams, avoid remedial courses and be successful in college,” the press release states.

“Using industry leading standardized tests, the program will help students assess their academic proficiency and offer expert guidance and support toward college success,” the press release notes. At the end of the program, students will be re-examined for academic growth and improvement as well as preparedness for “the rigors of college.”

After students complete the course, they will be offered a place at ICCI or assisted in finding a place at a college or university of their choice. The course costs $300. Through partnerships with local businesses, the college is offering scholarships to 25 young Caymanians.

Space is limited to 25 students per session on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration is required.