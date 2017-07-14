As the temperatures rise through the summer, some residents may be tempted to take some inches off their ‘do to cool down. One charitable organization is asking them to hold off and go shorter in September.

With 10 weeks to go until this year’s Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave, organizers are encouraging supporters to forgo their next haircut and opt to shave instead to help raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The Big Shave was inspired by Cayman-born Hannah Meeson, who was diagnosed in 2012 with anaplastic medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Hannah’s parents Gaylene and Nigel Meeson created the event to raise awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for research.

“The event is now in its fifth year and this year also marks five years since Hannah was diagnosed with brain cancer, which is a huge milestone for a childhood cancer survivor,” Ms. Meeson says.

“Hannah’s our hero! She taught us how to live. She has taught us not to stress about things that don’t matter and to live in the moment. She has taught us about perseverance, bravery and courage. Today she suffers many disabilities because of her cancer treatment, but she doesn’t let it deter her from living a full life. We know that every day with her is a precious gift because it could all change in an instant.”

Other childhood cancer survivors and their families have also joined to raise money and awareness, including Skylar “Mimi” Ebanks, age 4, Beau Shields, 5, Anabelle Reading, 6, Tayden Grant, 9, and Charli Foster, 9.

Since fundraising began in September 2013, supporters of Hannah’s Heroes have raised US$1.4 million for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and four research grants have been named in Hannah’s honor, testament to money raised in Grand Cayman since the first Big Shave in 2013.

Several teams and individuals have already committed support for this year’s event, including teams from Maples & Calder, Dart, PwC, Scotiabank, MUFG, Rotary and Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Prep and High School.

The Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave for St. Baldrick’s will take place on Sept. 22 at The Wicket in Cricket Square from 5-9 p.m. It will include a silent auction, balloon prize raffle and food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

St. Baldrick’s

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a not-for-profit organization with the aim of raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer. Volunteers sponsored by family, friends, and employers shave their heads or “chop” their ponytails in solidarity with children who typically lose their hair during cancer treatment in order to raise funds.

Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/hannahsheroes or email [email protected] for more information.