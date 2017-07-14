Beyond trying to get our beach bodies ready for the summer, this is the time of year when fitness seems to be a priority. Gala season is on its way, followed swiftly by Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In fact, let’s not worry about beach bodies in Cayman – the real concern is the heady social calendar looming on the horizon.

A great way to work off the calories and get in shape without even feeling like you are exercising is to take to the dance floor, which is why Camana Bay is offering classes through the month of July. All are invited to take part and share the benefits.

The TV networks in the U.S. have been celebrating dance for some time now, with reality shows featuring dancers chasing their dreams and celebrities vying for an elusive trophy.

National Dance Day

Co-creator of the popular television show “So You Think You Can Dance,” Nigel Lythgoe, succeeded in gaining an official designation of the final Saturday of July as National Dance Day. The day has a two-fold purpose: broaden the appeal and education of dance while also introducing a fun and positive way to combat obesity and maintain good health.

Nigel Lythgoe

Lythgoe, OBE, is an English television and film director and producer, television dance competition judge, former dancer in “The Young Generation” and choreographer. He was the producer of the shows “Pop Idol” and “American Idol” and is the creator and executive producer of “So You Think You Can Dance,” often sitting in as a judge on the program. He also created the 2009 competition “Superstars of Dance.”

Dance classes

To help Cayman play a role in this movement, Camana Bay is hosting weekly dance classes throughout July. For $15, drop-in participants 18 years and older can learn styles such as hip hop, Bollywood and reggae aerobics with instructors from various on-island organizations – all designed with education, fun and fitness in mind.

Located in the vacant space next to Bon Vivant on Market Street, the sessions will be held every Thursday. Plan on an hour of exercise and laughs.

To sign up, visit www.camanabay.com to download the registration form or just show up on the day. The dance class series kicked off with a Bollywood session led by Cayman Music School instructor Mirabelle Dcunha.

Classes run from 6-7 p.m. T-shirts are included so you can show your Dance Month pride.

Classes run from 6-7 p.m. T-shirts are included so you can show your Dance Month pride.