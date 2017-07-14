Summer camp for adults

Summer may be full of camps to keep the little ones busy, but what about adults? Cayman Drama Society has the more mature folk covered with a selection of adult events. Weekly training classes, drop-in classes and monthly workshops and training events all provide an outlet for budding thespians.

“I believe we are taught to squash our creative side as we grow up; we are taught how to be grown up and stop being silly,” said Kirsty O’Sullivan, acting coach. “However, play and using your imagination have been shown to have benefits for people of all walks of life. Our acting classes let you play, get a break from life and teach you transferable skills in acting that you can use for public speaking, social occasions and in the workplace.”

Adult beginner classes are held once yearly, this year starting on Aug. 30. The series of weekly classes work on stage craft and performance skills and are held on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $325. Actors Training classes are another option, on Tuesdays, starting Aug. 29 from 7-9 p.m., and provide a refresher for actors to hone their skills, or even a place for beginners to learn. Six classes cost $150, or $300 for a full term.

The society also holds monthly Adult Master classes. The four-hour skill workshops are $40.

For those looking for more, there is a Summer Acting Intensive class offering two classes a week for four weeks for all abilities. Students will learn acting theories and rehearsal techniques and improve vocal abilities, and will perform onstage at the end of their course. The Acting Intensive takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays between July 31 and Aug. 23, with a performance on Friday, Aug. 25. The course costs $225.

O’Sullivan stresses there is something for every ability.

“Some people come to our classes for fun, some want to be actors and some just want a couple of hours a week away from the stresses of daily life – our classes are tailored to each group’s needs, so whatever the reason – everyone is welcome!”

The adult courses later in the year run for a full term, from Aug. 29 to Dec 14.

For more information on any of the drama society’s adult programs email [email protected]