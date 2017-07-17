Pedestrian struck by van on Shamrock Road

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in George Town district on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. after a white 2007 Toyota HiAce van collided with the male pedestrian, who had “walked out into the roadway” on Shamrock Road in the vicinity Bimini Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He has serious but not life-threatening injuries, a press release states.

Police said the driver, who had been traveling in the direction of South Sound, identified himself to police and provided his vehicle documents.

No arrests were made. A police investigation continues.