A Cayman Islands visiting physician was badly hurt after she was struck by a taxi van at Owen Roberts International Airport Monday morning, Royal Cayman Islands Police said.

The woman was struck on Owen Roberts Drive across the street from the Andy’s Rent-A-Car building around 10 a.m., police said.

She was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in critical condition, medical personnel confirmed.

Her family members flew in from Jamaica later on Monday to visit her at the hospital.

The taxi van driver was taken to hospital following the crash as well and was receiving treatment. Police did not immediately state whether anyone else was in the van at the time of the crash.

Social media photos of the woman lying injured in the road were circulated shortly after the crash. Police confirmed that the person pictured was the accident victim, but asked that the photos not be distributed.

The pictures also showed some bags and luggage strewn about the street and what appeared to be a luggage trolley lying in the street as well.

According to Health Services Authority Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood, the physician had arrived in Cayman Monday to fill in at the authority. Ms. Yearwood said it was a job that she did from time to time as needed at the authority to give local medical staff members a break.

“She had just arrived for work [Monday], when she was struck,” Ms. Yearwood said.

The police investigation following the crash blocked the main entrance into the busy airport for about four hours Monday.

Airport traffic was rerouted around the crash scene via one of the side roads north of the airport property.

Cayman Islands Airports Authority officials were contacted Monday for comment on the accident, but nothing was provided by press time.