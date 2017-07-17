A Cayman Islands visiting physician was badly hurt after she was struck by a taxi van at Owen Roberts International Airport Monday morning, Royal Cayman Islands Police said.
The woman was struck on Owen Roberts Drive across the street from the Andy’s Rent-A-Car building around 10 a.m., police said.
She was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in critical condition, medical personnel confirmed.
Her family members flew in from Jamaica later on Monday to visit her at the hospital.
The taxi van driver was taken to hospital following the crash as well and was receiving treatment. Police did not immediately state whether anyone else was in the van at the time of the crash.
Social media photos of the woman lying injured in the road were circulated shortly after the crash. Police confirmed that the person pictured was the accident victim, but asked that the photos not be distributed.
The pictures also showed some bags and luggage strewn about the street and what appeared to be a luggage trolley lying in the street as well.
According to Health Services Authority Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood, the physician had arrived in Cayman Monday to fill in at the authority. Ms. Yearwood said it was a job that she did from time to time as needed at the authority to give local medical staff members a break.
“She had just arrived for work [Monday], when she was struck,” Ms. Yearwood said.
The police investigation following the crash blocked the main entrance into the busy airport for about four hours Monday.
Airport traffic was rerouted around the crash scene via one of the side roads north of the airport property.
Cayman Islands Airports Authority officials were contacted Monday for comment on the accident, but nothing was provided by press time.
I am very sad for the Lady and wish her all the best and a speedy recovery .
I think that this Taxi accident and the Charter boat accident clearly shows that there’s a lack of responsibility in the public transportation system in Cayman islands. I have seen long time ago that Government should have done something about with regulations to anyone who are involved with transporting the public for hire . I believe that both of these accidents is caused by negligence and irresponsibility .
Police need to set up radar at that airport because a number of the Taxi buses drive like crazy speeding to the airport. It is noted on a daily basis, I am just surprised it never happened before. Also walking across to Andy Car rental, the walk way should not be where it is. It is easy access but dangerous position.