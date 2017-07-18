A $3 million project to bring a tiki-style restaurant, beach club and water sports center to the George Town waterfront goes before the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday.

Cayman Falls 2000 submitted plans for the “George Town Beach Club” at a site on North Church Street, close to the Coral Sands Resort.

The site is currently used for housing and a water-sports business, according to agenda papers submitted to the planning authority.

The same developer owns Tiki Beach on Seven Mile Beach, and the new project will be similar in style, according to architect John Doak.

There is no indication with the application of what will happen to residents in the area, though the document indicates that some buildings will be demolished. There were no objections to the plan submitted to the planning authority, and it is understood that the buildings are largely housing staff for employees of the developer.

The application contains few details, but indicates that the development will include a series of tiki-style huts. It also indicates the development will involve improvements to the existing dock, ramp and quayside, and a new beach.

In a statement released to the Cayman Compass through its architect, Mr. Doak, Cayman Falls said it was looking forward to a favorable result at Wednesday’s planning hearing.

It stated, “With over 30 years experience in operating such venues in the Cayman Islands, George Town Beach Club will be another first class facility for the enjoyment of visitors and residents alike and will indeed be an inspiring catalyst for the revitalization of George Town.”

Like Tiki Beach, the development will feature an open restaurant bordering a beach dotted with bamboo gazebos and sun loungers.

According to the documents filed with the planning authority, “The characteristic of the proposed development are consistent with the character of the surrounding area – the proposed development is consistent with existing and proposed neighbourhood and shoreline properties north of George Town and in particular where this development will in particular be serving the islands’ cruise and air visitor. The tiki style architecture and totally tropical ambience of the proposal are in keeping with existing and future developments for this area of North Church Street and George Town Central.”

The Department of Environment has requested that the source of sand for the beach be approved by DOE officers as a condition of planning approval. The planning department also raised concerns about parking space and setbacks from the high water mark and adjacent buildings.