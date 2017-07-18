More than 200 people attended a recruitment drive at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, last week as the luxury hotel looks to increase its staff.

The hotel hosted a “meet and greet” with its senior managers on Thursday to offer Caymanians a glimpse of the job opportunities available and to educate them on how to apply.

Human Resources Manager Yentel McGaw said people were lining up outside the hotel ballroom before the event began at 5 p.m.

She said there are 46 jobs currently advertised at the hotel, and it was encouraging to see so many people interested in applying.

“There was a great turnout of locals and a few expats. People were very pleasantly surprised when our managers and supervisors started conversations with them, answered their questions personally and offered advice on how to improve their resume and make a good first impression on the departments they were interested in,” she said.

No one was hired on the spot, as the resort’s recruitment process is online, but she said there were many good candidates.

“This was more of a meet and greet to learn about the positions available and meet the leaders of those departments to learn about the requirements and skills needed and if it matched their interests.

“We did, however, meet several star candidates for various positions who were noted and are being followed up with directly [by] HR….”

With an exodus of workers from the tourism industry expected this season because of changes to the pensions law, there are multiple job vacancies anticipated across the sector.

Ms. McGaw said The Ritz-Carlton is doing its part to ensure qualified Caymanians fill those roles.

“We receive a healthy number of Caymanian talent from various channels,” she said. “This drive was simply to invite even more locals to be open to the hospitality industry and in particular our hotel as we recruit for our busy season.”