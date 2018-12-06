The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman officially unveiled its Christmas gingerbread and chocolate display Wednesday to the delight of some of its young guests and other visitors.

To make the display, the hotel’s executive pastry chef Melissa Logan and a team of some 20 other food preparers used 150 pounds of fondant, 250 pounds of dark chocolate, 75 pounds of white chocolate, 125 pounds of modeling chocolate, 25 pounds of royal icing, 25 pounds of gingerbread, and 12 ounces of food coloring.

The display features Santa’s Workshop, elves, reindeer, a sleigh, and, of course, lots of presents. Ms. Logan said it took about 300 hours to create. – Photo: Ken Silva