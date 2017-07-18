Dump truck causes brief power outage

A driving mishap caused a power outage in Seven Mile Beach and Camana Bay on Monday night, according to the Caribbean Utilities Company.

Pat Bynoe-Clarke, corporate communications manager at CUC, said power was disrupted for about an hour.

“A dump truck was driving on Eastern Avenue and the carriage for the truck was in the upright position,” she said. “As a result, it pulled down the Flow line and CUC’s line and primary and neutral wires.”

Power was out along Eastern Avenue and in parts of Seven Mile Beach and Camana Bay, but Ms. Bynoe-Clarke said she was not sure how many CUC customers were affected.

“We had to make sure there was no energy in the area,” she said, “And our crew went down and isolated the area and repaired the wires and pole and restored the power.”