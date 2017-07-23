Sixteen young Caymanians, from various high schools and colleges in Cayman, are working this summer at the Department of Immigration.

They were welcomed by Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith, who said, “The department must be ready to assist in the training of our young people as they will take on the responsibility of the civil service in the not too distant future. Employees will model what it is to work in a hectic and essential arm of the government, while providing a positive experience for these young adults.”

Interns are assigned to various sections of the department, including Work Permit Administration, Passport and Corporate Services, Enforcement and Border Control, according to a press release from the Department of Immigration.

Christopher Dixon, a University College of the Cayman Islands student who is assigned to the Enforcement Section, said in the release, “I hope to someday join law enforcement and working with the Enforcement team has heightened my interest.”

Second-year medical student at University of the West Indies, Janelle Taylor, said, “It has been a pleasure to work as a summer intern at the Department of Immigration for the past three years. I thank the Department for helping me to gain valuable work experience in different areas, specifically in the Temporary Work Permit Express and Human Resource sections.”