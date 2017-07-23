Volunteers from the Caribbean Utilities Company and members of the Sunrise Adult Training Centre community attended their annual summer movie outing at Regal Cinema in Camana Bay on July 13.

The group saw “Wonder Woman,” and were treated to popcorn and soda by the CUC Community Involvement Team, assisted by interns and students.

Philip Knowles, occupational therapist at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre for the past five years, said CUC is one of the center’s strongest local supporters.

“Every year, both in the fall and summer, CUC reaches out and provides support to the center,” said Mr. Knowles. “CUC’s volunteers continue to develop special relationships with the members of the Sunrise community. We are impressed that this level of volunteerism by the company has been driven by the company’s leadership over many years. It is also a good thing that each summer they include their interns in the project to encourage good stewardship and interaction within the community.”