More than 60 guests attended an evening with Governor Helen Kilpatrick on Thursday to celebrate four years of Cayman Connection U.K.

The event takes place in Cayman every year to bring together Caymanian students who are studying in the United Kingdom and those who are preparing to go to the U.K. for the first time.

Private sector guests who are sponsoring scholarships for Cayman students abroad also attend the event, which provides a platform for students to network with potential employers, Cayman Connection U.K. said in a press release.

Kate Kandiah, co-founder of Cayman Connection U.K., spoke to guests about the network and recent events in Britain. Updates included information from the Cayman Islands Government Office in London, reports on student activity in the U.K. over the past year, social events and updates on current affairs, including the U.K. and Cayman Islands elections and recent terror attacks in England.

Ms. Kandiah described how these things affect Caymanians abroad, and how the group assists through communicating with Caymanians in Europe.

“This year we welcomed a great cross-section of students studying in all fields,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for them to mix and chat, share experiences and to help each other.

“As CCUK is now four years operational, it’s fantastic to welcome previous student members who have now graduated and are working back to the network to assist new students.”

For more information, visit www.caymanconnection.org.