Teenager hurt in stolen bike crash

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car outside the Lighthouse Restaurant in Breakers Friday evening.

The 450cc Kawasaki motorcycle was one of two dirt bikes reported stolen from Frenchman’s Drive in Bodden Town.

The teenager was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where his injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. when the green-and-white motorcycle, heading toward East End, collided with a Suzuki Swift traveling in the opposite direction.

The 49-year-old driver of the Suzuki Swift was not injured, police said.

The green-and-white 2008 Kawasaki KLX 450cc, which was involved in Friday’s crash, and a green 2008 Kawasaki KLX 140cc were reported stolen on Saturday evening when the owner discovered they were missing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.