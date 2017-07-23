Nine pounds of ganja admitted, but not for supply

A man charged with more than nine pounds of ganja pleaded guilty in Summary Court last week to simple possession, but he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply the controlled drug.

Gregory Bent, his wife Felisha and his sister Marsha all answered “not guilty” when the charge was put to them that they were in possession of 8.2 pounds of ganja with intent to supply. The controlled drug was found by police on May 22 at the Savannah residence they shared.

The charge of simple possession of the same ganja was put to them and the women again answered “not guilty.” Gregory Bent said, “Guilty.”

Bent, 32, also pleaded guilty to simple possession of 1.1 pounds of ganja found in his car the same day. He further admitted consuming ganja and possessing a utensil used in the preparation/consumption of ganja, a grinder.

The women were not charged with the items found in the car.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez set the trial date for Sept. 20.

The defendants were represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes.