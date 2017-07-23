Michael John Ramos, 37, appeared in Summary Court last week, charged with cultivating a controlled drug without being authorized to do so.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez read from the Crown’s summary of the allegations and indicated that the charge pertained to 42 ganja trees at a premises in Prospect.

She said from the summary that the defendant seemed to believe ganja was going to be legal soon and he would need a large amount to produce oil for his personal use.

Ramos did not say anything, and the magistrate appointed attorney Jonathon Hughes as duty counsel to assist him.

Ramos is charged with cultivating the trees on April 27. He also faces charges of possession of ganja with intent to supply, simple possession and consumption.

The magistrate set the matter for mention again on Aug. 8. Bail conditions include surrender of passport, a local surety in the sum of $1,500, and reporting to George Town Police station twice per week.