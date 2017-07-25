The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce was named one of three “Communications Excellence: Best in Show” winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives at the organization’s annual awards ceremony on July 18.

The Cayman Chamber was named Best in Show for its “Growth Matters” campaign, a series of 10 animated videos that explain economic growth in the Cayman Islands, and why such growth matters.

“This is an absolute honor,” said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau. “We worked tirelessly to perfect this campaign and ensure that its message would resonate with viewers, and to have our efforts lauded in this manner is amazing. We’d like to thank ACCE for recognizing our hard work and hopefully we can continue to provide outstanding campaigns moving forward.”

The ACCE represents more than 7,500 Chamber of Commerce professionals and 1,300 Chambers of Commerce around the world.

Harneys donates to Bodden Town Primary School

Harneys Cayman is proud to be the first corporate sponsor for the Bodden Town Primary School “Revitalising Our Future” project, the company said in a press release.

The initiative, led by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, will benefit approximately 300 students with needed playground equipment and will allow for designated areas for recreational activities.

Parent Representative Mirta Dilbert said, “We are very grateful to Harneys for helping us launch this initiative. Currently there is no playground equipment at the school and this project is important as play helps build confidence, develop social and physical skills, and helps develop their creativity and imagination.”

Marco Martins, Harneys Cayman Islands Managing Partner, said, “Harneys is excited to help build a brighter future for the students of Bodden Town Primary School, and we look forward to working with the PTA to make this a successful project.”

Anyone interested in donating to this project may contact Mirta Dilbert on 916-6794 or [email protected]

Artists focus on intellectual property issues

Artists met at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands on July 17 to discuss intellectual property with Trade Mark Examiner Candace Westby from the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office.

Ms. Westby provided information on various aspects of intellectual property, including trademarks, design rights, copyright protection and infringement. The workshop helped participants understand how to use intellectual property to protect their creative practice.

Intellectual property resources for artists have been posted to the National Gallery’s website, www.nationalgallery.org.ky. For more information on IP in Cayman, visit www.ciipo.gov.ky.

HSM attorney highlights new Trade Marks and Design Laws

HSM Intellectual Property attorney Sophie Davies delivered a presentation on the implications of the new Trade Marks and Design Laws, at the Chamber of Commerce on July 19.

Ms. Davies educated the audience on the procedural and substantive aspects of the new laws.

The Trade Marks Law, 2016, the Design Rights Registration Law, 2016 and the Patents and Trade Marks (Amendment) Law 2016, will become effective in the Cayman Islands on Aug. 1. The practice of re-registering U.K. and EU trademark registrations in the Cayman Islands will end on July 31, and direct filings will be accepted for the first time.

The practice of re-registering U.K. Registered Designs and Registered Community Designs in the Cayman Islands will be introduced for the first time (direct filings are not available). The practice of re-registering U.K. and EP(U.K.) patents to the Cayman Islands will continue (direct filings are not available).

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes, “We are pleased to share our IP expertise with local business owners and look forward to helping them protect their Intellectual Property rights under the new law.”

CIIPA seeks nominations for honorees

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants is seeking nominations for honorees who will be recognized at the organization’s 10th annual gala on Sept. 30 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

The gala was started to honor Caymanians who achieve key milestones in pursuing their accounting careers. Since its inception, the event has honored 64 young Caymanians for earning their professional designations, and 100 graduates with bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

The Diamond Gala will also feature the Pioneer Award, which was introduced in 2015, and two additional recognition categories – the Rising Star and Outstanding Member awards.

All nomination forms and recognition submissions must be received by the CIIPA office no later than July 31. For more information on the nomination process, or to nominate an honoree, contact Tallyn McTaggart at [email protected] , or 749-3360.