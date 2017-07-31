Police report 26 traffic accidents over weekend

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported 26 accidents occurring on Cayman Islands roads over the three-day period between Friday and Sunday.

The average of between eight and nine accidents per day over the three days is nearly three times the rate vehicle crashes normally occur in Cayman, when compared to police traffic statistics from 2015 and 2016.

Cayman normally sees between two and four accidents each day, police records over the past two years indicate.

Six of the crashes between Friday and Sunday involved injuries.

“Despite the fact that fewer people are on island at this time of year, we are still seeing a number of serious accidents,” said Sgt. Lenford Butler of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit, “While none of these have resulted in life-threatening injuries, there is still an alarming trend of drivers continuing to allow either alcohol or impatience to impair their judgment behind the wheel.

“All of us have a duty to keep our roads safe, including passengers, who can often influence what is happening in a vehicle, and also regularly suffer serious injuries when accidents occur.”

Police provided details of some of the vehicle accidents that occurred between Friday and Sunday:

8 p.m. Friday – A white truck strikes a grey Kia on Town Hall Drive in West Bay and leaves the scene. The Kia’s driver pursues the truck to the South Sound cemetery, losing sight of the truck at that point

9 p.m. Friday – A crash on Crewe Road between a Toyota and an Isuzu truck ended with the truck rolling over, ending up on its side. A man and a woman in the truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries

5 a.m. Saturday – A Honda Civic runs off the road into the bushes on Homestead Crescent in Bodden Town. The driver was found outside the car, bleeding. He was hospitalized in stable condition

2 a.m. Sunday – A speeding Honda Accord crashes on Sparkys Drive in George Town. Police said another car was in the area when the crash occurred, implying the two vehicles were racing. Two men believed to have been in the Honda when it wrecked showed up at the Cayman Islands Hospital later in the morning

4:30 p.m. Sunday – On North Side Road, a Kia overtaking another vehicle heading in the direction of Rum Point lost control and ran into a coconut tree. The Kia driver suffered minor injuries.

9 p.m. Sunday – A Suzuki Vitara overtaking a truck that had stopped on Shamrock Road in Bodden Town collided with a Honda coming in the opposite direction. Both the driver and the passenger in the Honda were taken to hospital. The Suzuki’s driver was arrested for various traffic offenses, including driving with an expired license.