The Royal Cayman Islands Police is investigating two major assault cases at a George Town bar that occurred within the past three weeks.

The latest incident was reported Saturday just before 2 a.m. at Vic’s Bar at the intersection of North Sound Road and Seymour Drive.

According to police, a man was stabbed in the head, back and hands by another man during a fight inside the liquor licensed premises.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to police.

About an hour after the attack, another man showed up at the George Town Police Station, alleging that he had been attacked at Vic’s Bar and “defended himself.” He was also taken to hospital and then arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He was charged with wounding and was due to appear in court Monday.

The second, unrelated attack occurred in mid-July when police said a woman at the bar was assaulted after refusing a male patron’s advances.

Police said the man pulled on the woman and touched her “inappropriately,” possibly attempting to dance with her. When the woman refused, police said the man punched her in the face.

The victim said the attacker was unknown to her.

The RCIPS checked records of reports at, or in the vicinity of Vic’s Bar, since the beginning of the year. Officers found no other serious incidents similar to the two reported in July.

However, police had received calls from the bar seven times since January to report various incidents, ranging from public nuisances to concerns about fights breaking out, officers said.