New books, DVDs donated to George Town Library

Dr. David A. Chernin, a dental specialist and author, has donated a new set of books and DVDs to the George Town Library.

The new collection includes illustrated children’s books, such as “Jamal’s Journey” by Michael Foreman and “Cleonardo, the Little Inventor” by Caldecott award winner Mary GrandPre.

Library staff are working to have all the materials on the shelves within the next few weeks, according to a press release.

Dr. Chernin, who works at the Health Services Authority, is the author of “A Sourcebook of Dental Medicine” and is executive director of the American Academy of the History of Dentistry in Brookline, Massachusetts. He has donated hundreds of books since 2015.

According to Library Services, the books include first editions, as well as fiction and non-fiction in many genres.

The books and DVDs are selected for donation by Dr. Chernin and Katie Kircher, assistant editor of Horn Book Inc., which publishes the Horn Book Guide , a resource for reviews and news about children’s and young adult books published in the United States.

Library Director Ramona Melody said, “As a result of Dr. Chernin’s and Ms. Kircher’s generosity and continuous support for literacy, each of our library branches now has more varied and interesting reading materials available for our patrons.”

MLA Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said, “As the minister responsible for education, I am most appreciative for the significant contributions that Dr. David Chernin and Ms. Kircher have made to our country’s library branches on an annual basis. The generosity of community members and citizens from abroad who are passionate about literacy helps to ensure that our children will continue to thrive and maximize their potential when they visit our libraries.”

The library is in the process of adding many more biographies and memoirs, such as “Jack London and the Klondike Gold Rush” by Peter Lourie and “Mighty Be Our Powers” by Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee.

The books were shipped from Miami to Grand Cayman thanks to the generosity of Jacques Scott/Island Supply Company.