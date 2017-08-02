Cayman student receives $5,000 educational grant

Gabriella Castillo, who attended Clifton Hunter High School and graduated in May from the United World College Costa Rica’s International Baccalaureate program, is the recipient of the Island Heritage Insurance Co.’s first educational grant.

Ms. Castillo will be attending the University of Western Ontario in the fall to pursue a degree in political science with minors in economics and Spanish.

She was selected by a committee of Island Heritage staff.

Criteria for selection include academic excellence, demonstrated leadership experience, and community engagement and service.

The award offers US$5,000 to be used towardtuition, accommodation, books or travel, related to full-time study at an accredited college or university.

“Integrity and leadership are fundamental values at Island Heritage and Gabriella embodies these values,” said Glen Gibbons, general manager of Island Heritage. “We are delighted that the selection committee has found in Gabriella a very worthy recipient for our first educational grant.

“This was not an easy decision,” he said, noting that the company had 27 applications “from very strong candidates.”

“During the interview process, it became very apparent that Cayman has many bright and talented young men and women …we wish all of the applicants success in their university education and experience,” he said.

In association with the 20th anniversary of Island Heritage last year, its board of directors announced the creation of the grant to support a young Caymanian student looking to pursue a university education with the ultimate aim of returning to Cayman and contributing to the success of the territory.