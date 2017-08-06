The black tie and ball gown dress code typically followed at local charity galas was replaced by pajamas and nightgowns on Saturday night at the fourth annual Kiwanis “Breakfast for Dinner” fundraiser in the Grand Cayman Marriott ballroom.

Guests who each paid $100 a ticket were encouraged to don sleepwear for the event, which featured a three-course “breakfast,” silent auction, a raffle, and a fashion show courtesy of Silhouette boutique.

Even Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly dressed the part – in sequined pajamas, complete with sparkling crown.

Kadi Petney, one of the organizers of the dinner and past president of Kiwanis, said it was a great success. “We had 122 people at the event and just as in past years, it was a casual, fun affair, highlighting an important cause – our ‘Buy a Kid Breakfast Program.’ The money raised will be distributed to the participating local schools so they can continue to ensure that no child goes without a proper meal.”

Cheyenna Hoaglund, president of the George Town Primary School PTA, spoke to the room about her firsthand experience with the program, emphasizing the positive impact it has made and the need for future support.

Kiwanis ‘Breakfast for Dinner’
Miss Cayman Anika Conolly gets a big hug from Vicki Wheaton.
Kadi Pentney and Miss Cayman Anika Conolly
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson is a big teddy bear for Miss Cayman Anika Conolly.
Sue Day tries to take a nap, as Jerrica Watt, Lauren Duran, Daniella McGowan and Caridad Ramos pose in their nightdresses and dressing gowns.
Kadi Pentney, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Miss Cayman Anika Conolly, Nuvia Manderson and Daniella McGowan pose with some snuggly toys.
[from left] Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Miss Cayman Anika Connolly and Nuvia Manderson.
[from left] William Koutney, Kelli Koutney and Iain Robertson
Emma Dulles, Kelli Koutney, Lexi Bodden, Amanda Bodden, Pierre Yves Beaudet and Robi Bodden
Emma Dulles, Truman Bodden and Kadi Pentney
Vicki Wheaton, Kadi Pentney and Sue Day get into the spirit of the ‘Breakfast for Dinner’ event.
William Peguero, Mitchell Wright, David Bree and Damian Pentney
Kadi Pentney and Miss Cayman Anika Conolly
Derri Lee and Miss Cayman Anika Conolly
Showing off their nightwear as daywear are, from left, David Bree, Riyaz Nooruddin, Emily Nooruddin, Alison Lebitschnig, Diana Creciun, Kelli Koutney, William Koutney, Anna Wu and Asha Chita. - PHOTOs: Yanet Swaby
