The black tie and ball gown dress code typically followed at local charity galas was replaced by pajamas and nightgowns on Saturday night at the fourth annual Kiwanis “Breakfast for Dinner” fundraiser in the Grand Cayman Marriott ballroom.

Guests who each paid $100 a ticket were encouraged to don sleepwear for the event, which featured a three-course “breakfast,” silent auction, a raffle, and a fashion show courtesy of Silhouette boutique.

Even Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly dressed the part – in sequined pajamas, complete with sparkling crown.

Kadi Petney, one of the organizers of the dinner and past president of Kiwanis, said it was a great success. “We had 122 people at the event and just as in past years, it was a casual, fun affair, highlighting an important cause – our ‘Buy a Kid Breakfast Program.’ The money raised will be distributed to the participating local schools so they can continue to ensure that no child goes without a proper meal.”

Cheyenna Hoaglund, president of the George Town Primary School PTA, spoke to the room about her firsthand experience with the program, emphasizing the positive impact it has made and the need for future support.

