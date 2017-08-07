Police bail has been extended until Sept. 4 as customs officials continue their investigation into the smuggling of an exotic pet into the Cayman Islands.

No charges have been laid against a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested and bailed in the aftermath of the incident in June, when the pet, a sugar glider, got loose on a Cayman Airways jet.

The Compass understands that other non-indigenous animals, including snakes and a lizard, were discovered in a follow-up search of a property in Grand Cayman following the incident with the sugar glider.

A sugar glider is a small, nocturnal possum, with a body about 6 inches long (plus another six inches for the tail), and weighing between 4 and 5 ounces.

The marsupial is endemic to Australia and the southwest Pacific region and can “glide” through the air like a flying squirrel.

Sugar gliders are popular as exotic pets and are legal to own in Florida.

It is illegal under the Cayman Islands Animals Law for any animal to be imported without a valid import permit issued by the Department of Agriculture.