Second boater feared lost at sea

Detectives have confirmed that Chadwick Bodden, the second Cayman Islands boater missing since mid-June, is feared lost at sea.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service also confirmed the widely reported news that Mr. Bodden’s boat mate, Edward Hendricks Hyde, was found alive last week off the coast of Mexico.

Two police officers traveled from Cayman to Mexico last week to meet with Mr. Hendricks Hyde, to recover the boat and conduct inquiries.

On Monday, police issued a statement that said, “At this time Mr. Bodden is still missing and feared lost at sea.”

“The RCIPS is in regular contact with the families of both men and providing regular updates on the investigation. Mr. Hyde is in poor health, and despite their gratitude for the continued support and well-wishes of the community, his family is requesting minimal disturbances at this time to speed his recovery.”

Fishermen discovered Mr. Hendricks Hyde alone and adrift in the 30-foot canoe-style boat that the two men had been traveling in when they left Grand Cayman on June 23.

Mr. Hendricks Hyde, who spent several days in hospital after being rescued, told Mexican media that the boat had experienced engine trouble. He said his friend, Mr. Bodden, had jumped overboard to look for food and never resurfaced.

Mr. Hendricks Hyde’s boat was spotted in the water by fishermen around 7 a.m. on July 30, three miles from Cozumel island at a spot known locally as Punta Piedra, journalist Victor Hugo Vargas from La Pancarta de Quintana Roo told the Cayman Compass last week.

The fishermen found him passed out in the boat, visibly dehydrated, malnourished and badly sunburned.

Mr. Bodden and Mr. Hendricks Hyde, also known as Edward Rivers, were reported missing on June 30 after they did not return from a trip to 60 Mile Bank. They had set off on June 23, telling friends and family they would be back by June 28.