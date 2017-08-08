Academy guest players shine at Schwan’s USA Cup

In addition to the resounding success of the six Academy Sports Club teams who traveled to Minnesota last month for the 33rd annual Schwan’s USA Cup, five Academy players shone as guests on other teams.

Finigan Huffington Bryan and Adebayo Oremule played with Vardar Soccer Club from Michigan and made it to the U-19 Gold Cup semifinal.

Ashely Ebanks, Jasmine Powery and Shimari Fisher loaned their talents to Peterborough SC from Ontario, Canada, and made it to the U-17 Gold Cup semifinals.

Guest players filled in because there were not enough Academy players to make a team for their age brackets. All players made significant contributions to their teams, a press release states, and Bryan, Oremule, and Fisher all scored goals during the tournament.

“Our players who were guests on other teams had a unique experience at the tournament as they were able to interact with and get to know teams from another country, as well as play with them,” said Virgil Seymour, Academy head coach.

Colleges present at the tournament expressed interest in the older Academy players, the press release states.

“It is always a good feeling to hear that a college team is interested in a player from Academy,” said Seymour. “We are extremely grateful to the teams for allowing our players to join them for the week and for giving them the opportunity to get in front of the eyes of some college scouts.”

Academy also welcomed players from other teams to play with their six teams during the tournament.

“While at the USA Cup, we like to create relationships with other teams as much as we can, allowing us to have these kinds of situations where other teams can help us out and we can help them as well,” Seymour said. “This guest player program also promotes a cross-cultural experience through football.”