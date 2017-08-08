Business in Brief: Honor for Maples and Calder partner

Maples and Calder partner Morven McMillan has been awarded a nomination in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite 2017.

The list aims to highlight the premier trusts and private client lawyers around the world.

Private Client Global Elite 2017 received more than 4,000 submissions across 19 jurisdictions, but only the top 5 percent, as identified by peers and the ALM editorial board, were included on the list, a press release states. Submissions were evaluated by the number of nominations from peers, practitioner depth and breadth of experience, their international work and number and quality of international nominations outside the entrant’s home jurisdiction.

“I am honored to have received this recognition from my peers in the industry,” said Ms. McMillan, “and I extend my congratulations to my fellow recipients. I am particularly pleased to see a number of my colleagues from the Cayman Islands nominated, which is a credit to our continuing success in the international arena.”

Ms. McMillan joined Maples and Calder in 2016 and is head of the firm’s Cayman Islands Trusts and Private Client practice.

Ogier nominated for IFC awards

Ogier has been nominated for Citywealth International Finance Centre “law firm of the year” award for the Caribbean, Guernsey and Jersey.

“The last 12 months has seen the strategic recruitment of new partners in the Private Client and Trusts teams in each of the jurisdictions in which we have been nominated, as well as targeted recruitment at associate level,” said Ogier Global Head of Client and Trusts Sally Edwards. “These nominations are very welcome recognition of the work done by these teams, and to receive this endorsement for the quality of advice which we provide our clients is very pleasing.”

The nominations come after Ogier won law firm of the year in both the Caribbean and Jersey for 2017. The awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 25.

Harneys unveils its app

Harneys has released an application for its website, the Offshore Litigation Blog, which publishes regular updates on the law firm’s case work, as well as posts on other issues affecting the offshore financial industry.

The app can be downloaded from both iTunes and Google Play.

“The Offshore Litigation Blog has grown rapidly from a simple idea in late 2016 to a successful platform engaging thousands of readers in just over six months,” Harneys said of the release. “It’s safe to say Harneys are thrilled with the result and eager to continue to strengthen our product.”