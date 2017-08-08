Plumes of dark smoke visible over George Town are part of training exercises for firefighter recruits, according to the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

The exercises are being conducted at the training grounds behind Owen Roberts International Airport.

“The exercises are causing large clouds of smoke to rise in the sky, but please do not be alarmed as these are controlled burns and part of the recruitment training,” the Fire Service said in a press release.

The exercises will continue for the next three weeks, the Fire Service advised.