Police investigate two motorcycle crashes

A George Town man was badly hurt when his motorcycle smashed into a concrete wall Tuesday morning.

According to police, the motorbike crashed on Crewe Road just after 8 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive.

The crash tied up morning traffic on Crewe Road, but it was cleared within two hours, police said.

Motorbike rider arrested

In a separate incident, police arrested a 15-year-old boy last week after the motorcycle he was on crashed near the Lighthouse Restaurant in Bodden Town on July 21.

The boy was released from hospital on July 31 after suffering what police described as “permanent injuries” from the accident.

The teen, from North Side, was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing the motorbike, handling stolen property and driving without being qualified. He has been released on police bail.