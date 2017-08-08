Man stabbed by panhandler outside George Town Subway

A panhandler outside a George Town Subway restaurant stabbed a man in the chest early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the restaurant patron was entering Subway around 1:30 a.m. when he was approached by the panhandler, who asked for money.

The victim told the man he did not have money, and when the begging persisted, the customer “felt threatened” and pushed the panhandler away, police said.

Police said the man asking for money then stabbed the customer with “an unknown object” in the chest. The suspect ran off down Cardinall Avenue. No arrests were immediately reported.

The victim went to nearby Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.