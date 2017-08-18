NEW: Jogger attacked in Barkers

A woman jogging along a trail in West Bay’s Barkers area was jumped by an attacker just after dawn Friday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the woman was attacked from behind by a man wearing a blue shirt to cover his face.

The suspect ran away from the scene, leaving the victim with what police said were “minor scratches” that did not require hospitalization. He was described as a 5’6” tall, brown skinned male, possibly in his mid-20’s.

“[The RCIPS] is asking that persons, especially women, take extra precautions to ensure their personal safety,” a statement from the police read.

Those steps suggested by the police include:

Select areas that are well lit and areas that are not too overgrown to walk or run, as well as walking routes that are popular to other walkers and runners.

Do not walk alone, especially in the early morning and late evenings when it’s still dark.

Have a cell phone with you when you are out so that you can call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Be vigilant when walking and running and ensure that you can hear and see what is happening around you.

Let someone know where you’re going and an estimate time of how long you will be gone.

If you feel like you are being followed, change your path and stay in lit areas, call 9-1-1 if it persists.