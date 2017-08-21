A man charged with the rape of his stepdaughter was remanded in custody on Friday afternoon after Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez rejected an application for bail made on his behalf.

Crown counsel Neil Kumar said he was objecting to bail and advised that there were two other charges of indecent assault alleged by the same complainant. The girl was 15, he told the court.

The defendant, 35, is a foreign national and Mr. Kumar expressed concern that he might fail to surrender. He also noted that there were other members of the household who had not yet been interviewed and he was concerned that the defendant might interfere.

Defense attorney Dennis Brady said his client was anxious for the matter to be resolved because he wanted his reputation back. He said his client understood the seriousness of the charges, but he was confident that the truth would come out and he would be vindicated.

The defendant is married to a Caymanian, he explained, and the girl is his wife’s child from a previous relationship. The couple had children together and the defendant regarded all of the children in the household as his responsibility.

He suggested another address where the man could reside, with conditions that would include reporting to police three times a week and no contact with the children.

The magistrate said the offenses were of the most serious kind. She also noted that police needed to complete their investigation. She pointed out that a further application could be made to the Grand Court.

She transmitted all charges to the Grand Court, where the defendant is to appear on Aug. 25.