Daimian Dewar of the Royal Cayman Islands Police kicked it off with young campers attending the FC International free football camp last week at the North Side play field.

Assigned to the North Side Police Station, Officer Dewar was there to speak with campers about making positive choices in life and choosing good career paths.

After showing off his football skills by participating in a friendly game of kick ball, the officer spoke with the group of children ages 6-16 about football and other topics, such as the history and rules of football, peer pressure, discipline, career paths, drugs and crime.

“It was good to be able to visit the kids at the playing field, get down on their level and interact with them. I told them they had no reason to be scared of the police.”

Speaking to the campers about peer pressure, Officer Dewar said it was good they had coach Elbert McLean to assist them in learning the rules of the game and to instill discipline.

He also told campers to be good, follow good principles, choose friends wisely, stay out of trouble, don’t get suspended from school and not be disobedient and disrespectful to teachers.

He defined discipline as being able to behave and work in a controlled way, which involved obeying particular rules and standards. No fighting during the game, listening and obeying the coach, and maybe one day they could make football a career.

Drugs, he said, are a no-no. He told the children that there are some 250 banned substances that are not accepted in the sporting world.

“Its always good to be honest in whatever you do,” he told the campers.

Crime was a topic the children gave their attention to. He told the children that some of the young people were using drugs and smoking in the schools, and he had been called out many times to assist when students had brought illegal substances to the schoolyard.

President of FC International, Kennedy Ebanks, encouraged the young footballers to continue participating in the game and the free camp being hosted islandwide. He also urged parents to help their children attend the events.

He said, “We are about more than just teaching children football and teamwork skills. With a number of organized visits from community groups, we are sending a positive message.”