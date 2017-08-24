Thefts on Public Beach reported

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported Thursday that it had received calls regarding a pair of thefts in the vicinity of Public Beach on Wednesday.

The police received a report late Wednesday morning about a beach bag that was stolen after it was left in the sand while the owner was swimming just north of Public Beach.

The bag, described as rectangular and turquoise with navy and white stripes, contained cash and an iPhone.

Later in the evening – just past 7:30 p.m. – police were notified of another theft of a bag from Public Beach.

That bag contained a BLU smartphone, an iPhone, car keys and other personal items, police said.

The police caution the public not to leave belongings unattended on the beach and to keep their valuables locked away out of sight in their vehicles to deter potential thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.